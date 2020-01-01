-
Petrol price increased by Rs2.61 as new year ushers in
The price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.61 on Tuesday by the government.
The price of petrol has been increased by Rs2.61 per litre, raising its cost to Rs116.60 per litre. The price of diesel has seen a hike too as its price has been increased by Rs2.25 per litre to bring the new cost to Rs127.26 per litre.
Kerosene oil will now be available for Rs99.45 per litre after its price was increased by Rs3.10 per litre.
The new prices will come into effect from January 1, 2020.
OGRA had recommended to the Petroleum Division to increase prices of petroleum related products for the month of January 2020, on Monday.