PIA Steward Goes Missing in Canada

A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto.

According to sources, the steward boarded the PIA flight from Islamabad and disappeared after reaching Toronto. The matter was brought to the notice of PIA’s station manager in Canada who later informed the airport authority about the flight attendant’s absence without intimating his seniors.

The sources said the airline management had taken notice of the matter and launched a departmental inquiry into disappearance of the crew member. PIA also informed the Canadian immigration authorities about the missing of the crew member.

A spokesman for PIA said on Sunday that the steward had gone missing on Friday after the flight landed in Toronto. “He has still been missing,” he added.