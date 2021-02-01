-
Pakistan Inflation at Lowest Level in two Years - 12 hours ago
-
Minister sees Indian Lobby Behind PIA Plane Seizure - 12 hours ago
-
Mobile Manufacturing Terms Released - 12 hours ago
-
PIA Steward Goes Missing in Canada - 2 days ago
-
Boxer Aslam Khan Dies after Knockout Punch - 2 days ago
-
Myanmar military seizes power, detains Aung San Suu Kyi - 2 days ago
-
Govt Jacks up Fuel Prices for Third Time in 31 Days - 2 days ago
-
Pakistan slides four spots on Transparency International’s Corruption Index - January 29, 2021
-
Pakistan’s top Fugitive Militant Commander killed in Afghanistan Blast - January 29, 2021
-
Ministry opposes Plea seeking Removal of ex-ISI chief’s Name from ECL - January 28, 2021
PIA Steward Goes Missing in Canada
A flight steward of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) reportedly went missing in Canada soon after the airline’s flight PK-798 landed in Toronto.
According to sources, the steward boarded the PIA flight from Islamabad and disappeared after reaching Toronto. The matter was brought to the notice of PIA’s station manager in Canada who later informed the airport authority about the flight attendant’s absence without intimating his seniors.
The sources said the airline management had taken notice of the matter and launched a departmental inquiry into disappearance of the crew member. PIA also informed the Canadian immigration authorities about the missing of the crew member.
A spokesman for PIA said on Sunday that the steward had gone missing on Friday after the flight landed in Toronto. “He has still been missing,” he added.