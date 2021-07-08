NTDC Starts work on Transmission line for Suki Kinari Project

The National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has started construction of 75-kilometer-long 500 kV double circuit transmission line for evacuation of power from 870MW Suki Kinari Hydropower Project.

The transmission will be connected with 500 kV Neelum-Jhelum transmission line. NTDC has completed basic works like survey and soil investigation, route validation, demarcation of forest trees, approach and access roads etc.

NTDC Managing Director Muhammad Ayub inaugurated the construction works for the first tower of the said transmission line at Garhi Habibullah, Kyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He directed the NTDC teams and contractor to complete the project before its deadline. The NTDC MD also planted a tree at the power house of Suki Kinari hydropower plant as part of ongoing tree plantation campaign of NTDC.

The project is funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with an estimated cost of Rs79,930 million under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). The transmission line is expected to be completed by April, 2023.