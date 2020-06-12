-
Highlights of Economic Survey 2019-20
- Highlights of Economic Survey 2019-20 sed to 9.1%
- Total expenditures increased by 15.8%
- Total revenues increased by 30.9%
- Current expenditure increased by 16.9%
- Development expenditure increased by 14.2%
- Non-tax revenues increased 159.9%
- Direct tax collection increased by 14.1%
- Provisional government revenues increased by 12.2%
- SBP reduced policy rate by cumulative 525 bps
- NFA of banking sector increased by Rs 893.7 billion
- NDA of banking registered expansion of Rs587.6 billion
- Net govt borrowing increased Rs911.7 billion
- Govt borrowing increased by Rs1023.9 billion
- KSE-100 index registered modest growth of 0.61%
- CPI averaged at 10.9% during Jul-May
- Urban food inflation recorded at 13.6%
- Rural food inflation recorded at 16.0%
- Whole Sale Price Index recorded increased by 11.1%
- Sensitive Price Index recorded an increase of 14.0 %
- Exports decreased by 3.9% in Jul-April
- Imports reduced by 16.2% in Jul-April
- Trade deficit contracted by 29.5%
- Remittances increased by 5.5%
- Net FDI increased by 126.8%
- Foreign exchange reserves stood at $18.7 billion
- Average exchange rate remained Rs157.1 to a Dollar
- Eduction enrollment increased by 7.1%
- Agriculture sector grew by 2.67%
- Cotton production reduced 6.9%
- Wheat production grew by 2.5%
- Rice production increased by 2.9%
- Sugarcane production reduced by 0.4%
- Industrial sector grew by 2.64%
- LSM sector growth decreased by 5.4%
- Fertilizers production grew by 5.81%
- Leather products increased 4.96%
- Rubber products increased by 4.31%
- Auto mobile production decreased by 36.50%
- Wood products decreased by 22.11%
- Coke and petroleum products decreased by 17.46%
- Mining and quarry sector decreased by 8.82%