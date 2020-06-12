Highlights of Economic Survey 2019-20

Highlights of Economic Survey 2019-20

  • Total expenditures increased by 15.8%
  • Total revenues increased by 30.9%
  • Current expenditure increased by 16.9%
  • Development expenditure increased by 14.2%
  • Non-tax revenues increased 159.9%
  • Direct tax collection increased by 14.1%
  • Provisional government revenues increased by 12.2%
  • SBP reduced policy rate by cumulative 525 bps
  • NFA of banking sector increased by Rs 893.7 billion
  • NDA of banking registered expansion of Rs587.6 billion
  • Net govt borrowing increased Rs911.7 billion
  • Govt borrowing increased by Rs1023.9 billion
  • KSE-100 index registered modest growth of 0.61%
  • CPI averaged at 10.9% during Jul-May
  • Urban food inflation recorded at 13.6%
  • Rural food inflation recorded at 16.0%
  • Whole Sale Price Index recorded increased by 11.1%
  • Sensitive Price Index recorded an increase of 14.0 %
  • Exports decreased by 3.9% in Jul-April
  • Imports reduced by 16.2% in Jul-April
  • Trade deficit contracted by 29.5%
  • Remittances increased by 5.5%
  • Net FDI increased by 126.8%
  • Foreign exchange reserves stood at $18.7 billion
  • Average exchange rate remained Rs157.1 to a Dollar
  • Eduction enrollment increased by 7.1%
  • Agriculture sector grew by 2.67%
  • Cotton production reduced 6.9%
  • Wheat production grew by 2.5%
  • Rice production increased by 2.9%
  • Sugarcane production reduced by 0.4%
  • Industrial sector grew by 2.64%
  • LSM sector growth decreased by 5.4%
  • Fertilizers production grew by 5.81%
  • Leather products increased 4.96%
  • Rubber products increased by 4.31%
  • Auto mobile production decreased by 36.50%
  • Wood products decreased by 22.11%
  • Coke and petroleum products decreased by 17.46%
  • Mining and quarry sector decreased by 8.82%