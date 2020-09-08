Chinese team discusses investment avenues with Pakistan

Pakistan holds vast investment opportunities in the telecom, energy and processed food sectors, said the head of a three-member Chinese trade delegation, Goa Bao Jun.

During a meeting with Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid, issues of mutual interest between both the countries were discussed.

“There is a need to work on the untapped potential in the field of clean drinking water in Pakistan,” said Goa.

“The need for clean drinking water is a big part of life and its scarcity causes many diseases, which further aggravates problems in hospitals.” He called for investment in the clean water sector. The delegation toured the chamber and showed keen interest in the One Window Smart Services offered by the chamber to facilitate its members.

The LCCI vice president welcomed the Chinese delegation’s interest in investing in the food sector in Pakistan and voiced hope that more Chinese companies would invest in Pakistan.