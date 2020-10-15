-
Inter-bank Market: Rupee Strengthens Against Dollar
The rupee strengthened against the dollar at Rs163.48 in the inter-bank market.
The rupee strengthened against the dollar at Rs163.48 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday compared with Tuesday’s close of Rs163.87, according to the SBP. Earlier, the SBP let the rupee depreciate massively in the inter-bank market after finalisation of an agreement with the IMF for a loan programme on May 12, 2019.
The IMF has asked Pakistan to end state control of the rupee and let the currency move freely to find its equilibrium against the US dollar and other major world currencies.
Also, the World Bank, which finances some of the infrastructure and social safety net projects in Pakistan, has supported the idea of leaving the rupee free from state control in a bid to give boost to exports and fix a faltering economy.