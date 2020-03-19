-
PM Imran orders Opening of Pak-Afg Border ‘Despite Global Pandemic’ - 6 hours ago
-
Sindh Reports its First Death Due to Coronavirus in Karachi - 6 hours ago
-
Pakistan reports two coronavirus deaths as total cases rise to 307 - 1 day ago
-
Trading at PSX Halted once More as Shares Fall 1,752 Points - 1 day ago
-
Partial Lockdown in Sindh, Punjab, K-P as Pakistan Fights COVID-19 - 1 day ago
-
Journalist who Met Wife of Tom Hanks Tests Positive for Coronavirus - March 18, 2020
-
COVID-19: Pakistan, World Bank in Talks for $200 Million Loan - March 18, 2020
-
IHC CJ Accuses NAB of Blackmailing Judges - March 18, 2020
-
Govt Urges Calm as Nationwide Tally Hits 184 - March 17, 2020
-
Sindh Confirms 41 New COVID-19 Cases - March 16, 2020
Trading at PSX Halted once More as Shares Fall 1,752 Points
Trading at the Pakistan Stock Exchange was halted for a second consecutive day on Thursday when share prices fell 1,752 points.
The market came to a halt around 9:35am when prices rapidly fell 5.76 per cent.
Yesterday, trading was halted around 10:15am after the benchmark KSE-100 index fell 1,682 points as investors reacted with disappointment to the lower-than-expected cut in the policy rate announced by the central bank on Tuesday.
On Monday, PSX had suffered its worst single-day decline in history.
Amid the mad rush to jettison shares – trigerred by the coronarvirus pandemic and the ensuing global economic slowdown – investors saw equity values hit their lower circuits.
As a result the KSE-100 index had plunged by 2,375.97 points, representing the steepest ever decline point-wise in a single day and a loss of 6.59 per cent, the heaviest one day drop in percentage terms, second only to the crash of 7.45pc witnessed on May 20, 2002.
A massive sum of Rs382 billion was wiped off the market capitalisation on Monday.