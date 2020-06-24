-
Govt to Open Schools with Strict SOPs: Shafqat Mahmood - 19 hours ago
-
Govt Allows Duty-free Import of Remdesivir - 19 hours ago
-
Lahore Public Hospitals Running out Space for New Patients - 2 days ago
-
Sindh Health dept Seeks ‘Curfew’ in Karachi - 2 days ago
-
US says Pakistan Budget Lacked Transparency - 2 days ago
-
Punjab Police use stun Guns with Impunity against SOP Violators - June 22, 2020
-
Religious Scholar Talib Jauhari Passes Away - June 22, 2020
-
Justice Isa’s wife Submits Money Trail of UK Properties in Supreme Court - June 19, 2020
-
‘Smart lockdown’ Begins in Karachi - June 19, 2020
-
Govt Intends to Remove Certain Anomalies: PM - June 18, 2020
Govt to Open Schools with Strict SOPs: Shafqat Mahmood
Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that the opening of schools is being considered under the strict Standard operating procedure (SOPs).
A high-level meeting was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on the issue of opening schools.
Talking to media after the meeting, Shafqat Mahmood said that the government was considering the issue of opening schools with strict Sops, seeking suggestions from all provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, madrassas and private institutions.
The minister said according to the Gallup Survey, around 70% of parents were willing to send their children to school under the implementation of SOPs.
Earlier this month the Sindh government had announced to start online classes for government schools, as students numbering in the thousands are forced to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Online classes will be held for grades 6-12,” a notification from the Sindh education department read.
The online classes were launched with the help of The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and Microsoft, with 75 masters trainers to train teachers regarding on holding online classes.