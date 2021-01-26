-
Universities to Decide on Taking Online Exams: Shafqat Mahmood - 16 hours ago
-
Sindh opposes open Ballot for Senate Elections - 16 hours ago
-
COAS, ISI chief meet PM as Biden Administration reviews Afghan Peace Deal - 17 hours ago
-
PM Imran Khan Promises Special Package for Farmers - 2 days ago
-
UAE to open an Embassy in Israel - 2 days ago
-
Pakistan not surprised by Biden’s intent to review US-Taliban deal - 2 days ago
-
Indian great double Game to Create Instability in Pakistan Exposed - January 22, 2021
-
CAA issues New SOPs for International Flight Crews - January 22, 2021
-
China to Gift half a Million Covid-19 Vaccine doses to Pakistan - January 22, 2021
-
Govt to Provide free COVID-19 Vaccine to People: Faisal Sultan - January 21, 2021
Universities to Decide on Taking Online Exams: Shafqat Mahmood
Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that universities had to decide on taking online exams after students’ protest in Lahore against in-person exams.
Responding to the students’ protest, Shafqat Mahmood in a series of messages on the micro-blogging website, Twitter, said that some university students are demanding that their exams should be online as they have been studying online.
“This is a decision for the universities to make but I have asked HEC to consult VCs and see if it is possible given special circumstances this year.”
He said that the universities should also asses whether they have the technical ability to conduct exams for all students.
“No one can be left behind. It is also necessary to ensure that the online exam system is not misused to get easy grades,” he said while stressing the need to prepare good question papers or assessment.