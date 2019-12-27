Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain Mehndi Pictures and Videos

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s mehndi has started with a big bang. The top celebrities of the industry are present on the event to show their love and support for the couple. Iqra Aziz looks ravishing in a yellow outfit and Yasir Hussain is wearing a plain kurta with an embroidered shawl. The dances by the friends and family members of the couple have added life to the celebrations. Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain too showed their bhangra moves on the occasion.

Here are the main highlights of Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain’s mehndi function.

Source: fashioncentral