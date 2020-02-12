-
Sanam Marvi’s Husband Responds to Khula Plea, Denies Allegations of Abuse - 19 hours ago
-
The More India Play Pakistan, the Better for Cricket: Yuvraj - 19 hours ago
-
PTI Govt bans Sugar Export, Rejects Import Proposal - 2 days ago
-
LHC stays Conversion of Ishaq Dar’s House into Shelter Home - February 10, 2020
-
Pakistan Win First Test Against Bangladesh by Innings and 44 Runs - February 10, 2020
-
Govt wants IMF to Relax Power Tariff Hike Condition - February 7, 2020
-
Coronavirus Kills ‘hero’ Chinese Doctor who Sounded Alarm as Toll Passes 630 - February 7, 2020
-
French Military Honours Pakistan Army Pilots for Rescuing Mountaineer - February 6, 2020
-
Pakistan, IMF Consider Additional Tax Measures for Mini-Budget - February 6, 2020
-
President Alvi, PM Imran reiterate Pakistan’s support on Kashmir Solidarity Day - February 5, 2020
Sanam Marvi’s Husband Responds to Khula Plea, Denies Allegations of Abuse
In a petition filed in Lahore’s family court, Marvi had alleged that her husband’s behaviour changed after marriage and that he was verbally and physically abusive towards her.
Ali has submitted a response in court, denying allegations of domestic abuse: “I never misbehaved with my wife, didn’t verbally abuse her either. I take care of her and my children and their finances as well.”
“My whole family loves her,” he added, requesting the court to order a dismissal of Marvi’s plea for a khula.
Sanam Marvi had married Hamid Ali in 2009 and had three children with him afterwards. According to the folk singer, she stayed for the sake of their children but now, it was impossible to maintain a relationship with Hamid.