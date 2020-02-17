Taher Shah to Release ‘First Look’ of his Upcoming Song in March

Popular singer, Taher Shah, tweeted the news of his return before new year and Twitter was ablaze. The Eye to Eye singer teased his fans with a picture of his eyes, while saying (read, threatening) “coming soon”.

Following this, Shah took to social media one day before Valentine’s to announce he is in fact returning with a new track. His tweet included a poster with a huge heart, holding something ambiguous in the center. It was accompanied by a text saying, “Song video ‘first look’ March 14, 2020.”

People have been wondering since his earlier announcement as to whether 2020 will hit them as hard as his Angel or make them contemplate life as deeply as his Eye to Eye did. Whatever the case, one thing is certain, whether we change our ways or not – the new year is bound to bring a new Taher Shah.

From dancing to singing to creating his own videos – the king of quirks set screens on fire with his cameo appearance and film debut in 2006’s online film, Oye! Kuch Kar Guzar.

The pop sensation’s acting debut was a treat for his fans. The video highlighted a rather atrocious background with Shah playing the role of a ‘love guru’ while sitting on a chair with a white cat in his arms.

Shah had also received death threats in the same year after his cameo went viral, following which he departed from Karachi.