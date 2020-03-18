Journalist who Met Wife of Tom Hanks Tests Positive for Coronavirus

An Australian journalist tested positive for the coronavirus about a week after he met with Tom Hanks’s wife, Rita Wilson, who has the illness.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins found out he had contracted the virus late on Sunday after they met at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9, according to the New York Post. The celebrity couple was diagnosed with the virus, which has led to more than 6,500 deaths globally, nearly a week ago.

“We’re assuming this is from Rita, but it may not be. They’ve all said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing,” Wilkins said. He also acknowledged that Wilson coming forward with her test results led him to seek testing.

Wilkins’s son, Christian Wilkins, will also get tested, and he’ll be forced to step away from the Australian version of Dancing With the Stars.

“I called him up after his show last night and he was — and still is — very, very upset,” the father said.

Australia has nearly 300 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Monday morning, according to Johns Hopkins.