-
Coronavirus Cases 30-35% Lower than Projections - 12 hours ago
-
OGRA Proposes 20-30% Cut in Petroleum Prices - 12 hours ago
-
Veteran Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 - 12 hours ago
-
Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are expecting a Baby! - 2 days ago
-
China Slams West over ‘Barefaced Lies’ - 2 days ago
-
Number of virus Tests Drops Across Country Except in Sindh - 2 days ago
-
Pakistan to Conduct 40,000 Coronavirus Tests a Day Soon - April 28, 2020
-
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Falls Prey to Coronavirus - April 28, 2020
-
Global Coronavirus Cases Pass 3 Million as Lockdowns Begin to Ease - April 28, 2020
-
Saudi Arabia Partially lifts Curfew, Keeps 24-hour Curfew in Mecca - April 27, 2020
Veteran Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67
The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. After returning to India, he promoted his film The Body in December.
He also resumed shooting for his long-pending film opposite Juhi Chawla, produced by Honey Trehan.
He had also announced he would star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, originally starring Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro.
The remake was being produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros, and Deepika Padukone’s Ka Films. She was scheduled to reprise the role of Hathaway in the remake.
Several Bollywood celebrities tweeted right after the news was announced.