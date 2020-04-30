Veteran Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. After returning to India, he promoted his film The Body in December.

He also resumed shooting for his long-pending film opposite Juhi Chawla, produced by Honey Trehan.

He had also announced he would star in the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Intern, originally starring Anne Hathaway and Robert DeNiro.

The remake was being produced by Azure Entertainment, Warner Bros, and Deepika Padukone’s Ka Films. She was scheduled to reprise the role of Hathaway in the remake.

Heartbroken … Rest In Peace … my dearest friend #RishiKapoor

Unbelivable..shocked!! It's really difficult to accept..another dark day for all of us.

It was such a blessing to have worked with you and known you sir.

My heartfelt condolence to the family, may all mighty give stregthn through this difficult time..#RishiKapoor sir #RIP 🙏🙏🙏 — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Deeply saddened on hearing about #rishikapoor ji

Yeh khabar sunke bohot dukh ho raha hai. I have such lovely memories of working with him.

Our country has lost a great actor today. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽

Several Bollywood celebrities tweeted right after the news was announced.