Lead Actor of ‘Diriliş: Ertuğrul’ hopes to Meet his Pakistani Fans Soon
Engin Altan Duzyatan, the lead actor of the famous Turkish show, Diriliş: Ertuğrul, has expressed his love for Pakistani fans and hoped that he could visit the country soon.
After Esra Bilgic, who plays Halime Sultan in the show sent shared her fondness of her Pakistani fans, Duzyatan – who plays the titular character in the show – also expressed gratitude after the show hit 100 million views in 18 days.
Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote in his Insta stories, “I love you, Pakistan. Thank you for watching us, I hope I can come to meet you all one day.”
Other than Duzyatan, his fellow Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who plays the character of Turgut in the show also shared similar sentiments. He, too, took to his Instagram account to thank his Pakistani fans, hoping to visit our country soon.
“Thank you for your precious love,” he wrote. “I hope one day I can visit Pakistan. Stay safe and healthy.”
Earlier, Bilgic thanked her Pakistani fans for the love.
“I would like to say thank you with all my heart for your precious compliments. Your support makes me really happy. I’m waiting excitedly to meet you all in Pakistan after this period. Take good care of yourselves. Stay in peace and health,” she had said.