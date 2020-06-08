Rubina Ashraf Shifted to ICU as she Battles Novel Coronavirus

Pakistani actress Rubina Ashraf, who contracted novel coronavirus on June 3, has been shifted to ICU after her health deteriorated.

The Ishq Ki Intiha actress was facing breathing issues due to coronavirus.

Please pray for Rubina Ashraf. May Allah grant her good health and quick recovery pic.twitter.com/CK5jdkSvze — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) June 7, 2020

Legendary actress Rubina was tested positive for Covid-19 last week and she had quarantined herself at her home.

Fellow showbiz stars Nida Yasir and Yasir Nawaz shared photos of Rubina Ashraf on their respective Instagram handles and urged fans to pray for the legendary actress.

Nida wrote, “Plz pray for rubina ashraf. Allah unhe sehat den Ameen.”

Yasir Nawaz said, “Keep @ashrafrubina in your prayers please.”