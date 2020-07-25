Actress Salma Zafar Thrashes Javeria & Saud Over Non-Payment

In a 35 minute long video on social media, veteran actress Salma Zafar has made some shocking revelations regarding Javeria and Saud’s ill-treatment of their employees working at their production house, JJS.

In the video, seasoned actress reveals that JJS production house owes her about 10M rupees alone. She also revealed how Javeria and Saud have not been paying their staff and how they’ve been cheating when it comes to adding up salaries of their employers.

The revelations made by Salma Zafar have left people shocked and in disbelief and people have whole heartedly extended their support to the veteran actress: