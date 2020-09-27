Sajjad Ali is My Personal Favourite, shares Sonu Nigam

“It was so sweet of him to wait till I arrive so we may meet for the first time in our lives,” the Kal Ho Na Ho star posted.

All praise for art and artists despite the borders and boundaries separating them, Sonu Nigam has been making headlines for appreciating talent and music from Pakistan.

Only recently, the Dil Dooba singer had taken to appreciate 8-year-old Hadiya’s vocals in Nescafe Basement’s power-packed ‘Bol Hu’ performance, lauding the masterpiece and appreciating it visibly tear-eyed.

Once again, the Kal Ho Na Ho singer has taken to social media to share a throwback, reminiscing about his time spent meeting with Sajjad Ali, whose music and graciousness he holds in extreme high regard.

Sharing a picture on Instagram dated back to March, Nigam shared a warm note regarding the first digital live concert, melting fans’ hearts from India and Pakistan collectively.

“Incidentally one of the most respected singers and musicians of all times, and my personal favourite Sajjad Ali bhai was there too with his son and it was so sweet of him to wait till I arrive so we may meet for the first time in our lives,” he posted.

“And then we chatted for an hour and a half. Sharing some memorable pictures of that beautiful evening. For people who don’t know, his Katna Nai is one of my family’s most favourite songs and so was covered by my exceptionally talented sister Teesha Nigam,” the music composer added.

However, Sonu also revealed how he had reached out to Ali and was overwhelmed by his response.

“I wanted to go about it absolutely respectfully and thus I called Sajjad bhai to seek his permission for the same. It was very very gracious of him to not just give us the permission for the same but not even charge for it! That’s called true graciousness,” he exclaimed.

With love and respect conquering all nationalistic differences, we couldn’t be prouder and happier for our shining stars!