-
Haseena Moin Passes Away in Karachi - 10 hours ago
-
Pakistan shows off military might at annual parade in Islamabad - 1 day ago
-
IMF Approves Next Loan Tranche for Pakistan - 1 day ago
-
UAE finance Minister Sheikh Hamdan Passes Away - March 24, 2021
-
Students are not happy with online classes: Shafqat Mahmood - March 22, 2021
-
Fazl, Nawaz Agree to go ahead Even if PPP Leaves PDM - March 19, 2021
-
India should create enabling environment for dialogue: Qureshi - March 19, 2021
-
Kuwait to lift visa ban, says govt on eve of FM’s visit - March 18, 2021
-
Setback for PDM as Zardari Snubs Sharifs on Resignations - March 17, 2021
-
Sindh allows Private Sector to Import Covid-19 Vaccine - March 17, 2021
Haseena Moin Passes Away in Karachi
Renowned dramatist and novelist Haseena Moin passed away in Karachi early Friday morning. She was 80. The renowned writer had been battling cancer for the past few years. Her funeral will be held at her residence in North Nazimabad after Asr.
Moin is perhaps one of the most celebrated playwrights and scriptwriters to come out of Pakistan and has several accolades under her belt.
These include the Pride of Performance award from the Government for her services to the performing arts in the country. She also holds the distinction of penning Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani, in the early 1970s.
Her best tv dramas include Dhoop Kinary, Ankhai, Tanhaiyan, Ahat, Ansoo and many more.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.