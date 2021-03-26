Haseena Moin Passes Away in Karachi

Renowned dramatist and novelist Haseena Moin passed away in Karachi early Friday morning. She was 80. The renowned writer had been battling cancer for the past few years. Her funeral will be held at her residence in North Nazimabad after Asr.

Moin is perhaps one of the most celebrated playwrights and scriptwriters to come out of Pakistan and has several accolades under her belt.

These include the Pride of Performance award from the Government for her services to the performing arts in the country. She also holds the distinction of penning Pakistan’s first original script, Kiran Kahani, in the early 1970s.

Her best tv dramas include Dhoop Kinary, Ankhai, Tanhaiyan, Ahat, Ansoo and many more.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.