Jawad Ahmad tests positive for Covid-19 once again

In November 2020, amid the second wave of Covid-19, singer Jawad Ahmad had tested positive for the coronavirus and revealed the news on social media.

The Dosti hit maker, 50, had urged his fans and followers to take all precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the disease. He also urged the public to not fear the pandemic and act sensibly.

Now, Ahmad has tested positive for the virus again. And taking to Twitter on yesterday, he wrote, “I have contracted Covid-19 once again. Don’t know if I’ll survive or not.”

On an emotional and scary note, he went on to say, “Yes, I’ve enough money for its treatment if it gets worse,but truth is that it is no more fun to just keep living in this world full of poverty, helplessness and deprivation.”

To conclude, he remarked, “One needs to change it [this world] before going to heaven.”

I contracted COVID again.

Don't know if I’ll survive or not.

Yes, I’ve enough money for its treatment if it gets worse,but truth is that it is no more fun to just keep living in this world full of poverty, helplessness & deprivation.

One needs to change it before going to heaven. — Jawad Ahmad (@jawadahmadone) April 6, 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar said on Tuesday that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger SOP enforcement had started having an impact as initial signs of Covid-19 positivity were slowing.

However, the minister cautioned that due to the momentum of the last two weeks, patients in critical care and mortality rate would stay at high levels for some time.

The NCOC chief added that the total Covid-19 vaccinations carried out across Pakistan so far have crossed the one million mark.