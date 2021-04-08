-
Jawad Ahmad tests positive for Covid-19 once again - 11 hours ago
-
NEPRA allows tariff hike of Rs0.64 per unit - 11 hours ago
-
FIFA suspends Pakistan’s membership following hostile PFF takeover - 12 hours ago
-
I will repent: Iffat Omar apologises for getting vaccine out of turn - 13 hours ago
-
India’s coronavirus crisis: ICC prepares T20 World Cup’s backup plan - 13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Russia agree to boost defence ties - 14 hours ago
-
RED ZONE FILES: Pakistan-India backchannel move inches forward - 14 hours ago
-
Opposition offered unlimited time for debate in NA - 1 day ago
-
Pakistan reports more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in single day, cases cross 108,000 - 1 day ago
-
Russia keen to develop ‘waste-to-energy plant’ near Karachi - 1 day ago
Jawad Ahmad tests positive for Covid-19 once again
In November 2020, amid the second wave of Covid-19, singer Jawad Ahmad had tested positive for the coronavirus and revealed the news on social media.
The Dosti hit maker, 50, had urged his fans and followers to take all precautionary measures to curtail the spread of the disease. He also urged the public to not fear the pandemic and act sensibly.
Now, Ahmad has tested positive for the virus again. And taking to Twitter on yesterday, he wrote, “I have contracted Covid-19 once again. Don’t know if I’ll survive or not.”
On an emotional and scary note, he went on to say, “Yes, I’ve enough money for its treatment if it gets worse,but truth is that it is no more fun to just keep living in this world full of poverty, helplessness and deprivation.”
To conclude, he remarked, “One needs to change it [this world] before going to heaven.”
The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar said on Tuesday that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns and stronger SOP enforcement had started having an impact as initial signs of Covid-19 positivity were slowing.
However, the minister cautioned that due to the momentum of the last two weeks, patients in critical care and mortality rate would stay at high levels for some time.
The NCOC chief added that the total Covid-19 vaccinations carried out across Pakistan so far have crossed the one million mark.