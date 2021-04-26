-
Nomadland Leads 2021 Oscar Winners
Well, that’s a wrap on the first Oscars broadcast to be classified as a film. Compared to past years, the 93rd annual Academy Awards (filmed inside of L.A.’s Union Station) felt more like a cozy reunion with Lil Rel bringing the party games and getting Glenn Close to dance to “Da Butt”. Nomadland led the awards tonight, winning three of the six prizes the film was up for, including Best Picture. Bong Joon Ho and Sharon Choi reunited to announce Chloé Zhao’s Best Director win, making her the first woman of color and second woman ever to win the category, and Frances McDormand howled onstage after winning Best Picture for Nomadland. Now here are some other people who took home golden trophies. Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and then thanked his parents for having sex. Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress for Minari and reassured her fellow nominees that she was just luckier than them. And in a truly shocking upset over Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for The Father and became the oldest person to receive an Oscar at age 83. Below, find all the winners from last night’s 2021 Academy Awards.
Winners..
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best International Feature
Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Animated Feature
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest
“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
Best Original Screenplay
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Father
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Sound
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Best Live-Action Short
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
Two Distant Strangers
White Eye
Best Animated Short
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Opera
Yes-People
Best Documentary Short
Colette
A Concerto is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet