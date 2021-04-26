Nomadland Leads 2021 Oscar Winners

Well, that’s a wrap on the first Oscars broadcast to be classified as a film. Compared to past years, the 93rd annual Academy Awards (filmed inside of L.A.’s Union Station) felt more like a cozy reunion with Lil Rel bringing the party games and getting Glenn Close to dance to “Da Butt”. Nomadland led the awards tonight, winning three of the six prizes the film was up for, including Best Picture. Bong Joon Ho and Sharon Choi reunited to announce Chloé Zhao’s Best Director win, making her the first woman of color and second woman ever to win the category, and Frances McDormand howled onstage after winning Best Picture for Nomadland. Now here are some other people who took home golden trophies. Daniel Kaluuya won Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and then thanked his parents for having sex. Youn Yuh-jung won Best Supporting Actress for Minari and reassured her fellow nominees that she was just luckier than them. And in a truly shocking upset over Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Hopkins won Best Actor for The Father and became the oldest person to receive an Oscar at age 83. Below, find all the winners from last night’s 2021 Academy Awards.

Winners..

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best International Feature

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik,” Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Live-Action Short

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Best Animated Short

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Documentary Short

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet