Is Yasra Rizvi Expecting Her First Baby? Find Out!
Pakistani actress and producer Yasra Rizvi has shocked everyone with her new photos shared on Instagram recently.
The Churails actress, who tied the knot with Abdul Hadi who is 10 years younger than the actress, has flaunted her baby bump and made everyone surprised.
Yasra shared two photos on her Instagram account in which she can be seen reading her script of the drama serial she has been working in.
In one of the posts, Yasra wrote,
“To deliver or not to deliver?”
“Waiting for the monitor 🙂 p.s. waiting is half the job and patience is the only way to get it done!”, wrote Yasra in another post.
Netizens were quick enough to notice the baby bump and congratulated the actress in the comments section.
However, there can be a possibility that Yasra is not pregnant and her photos are from the drama serial she has been working on.