Sania Mirza catches everyone by surprise on Pakistan game show

Sania Mirza Malik surprised everyone as she made a live call on a Pakistan game show. Her husband Shoaib Malik and actor Humayun Saeed were guests on the show.

The hilarious moment took place during ARY Digital’s Jeeto Pakistan League.

During her call, Sania introduced herself with her full name, but the Malik did not recognize her voice at first.

His facial expression were telling everything about the situation. The veteran cricketer then apologised in a hilarious manner when she pointed it out.

Sania shared her views about the show and wished her husband, who has been on the losing side on the show for some time, the best of luck.

“Ghar Tu Ao (Just Come Home),” she remarked jokingly before ending the call.