Will we be seeing Jannat Mirza in a drama soon?
Pakistan’s most popular TikToker Jannat Mirza has revealed why she doesn’t take up acting projects.
“Yes, but I can’t live away from my family, my house and city for months as it takes a lot of time to shoot a drama in Karachi,” Jannat said when asked if she’s interested in acting. She is based in Faisalabad.
The TikToker had a Q&A session with followers on Instagram on Tuesday. She shut down her engagement rumours again and shared an unseen photo from her gallery.
“I got engaged and I didn’t even know,” Jannat remarked. Jannat will make a lot of noise on social media the day she gets engaged, she added.
A follower questioned her why her security guard doesn’t let fans meet her. “I’m sorry, but he’s not allowed to,” she said. “It’s not possible for me to meet every single one of you.” People showing up at her house and returning without seeing her makes her sad, she added.
Last week, reports started circulating of Jannat being engaged to TikToker Umer Butt after her “baat pakki” comment went viral on Instagram.
She is the first TikToker in Pakistan with over 15 million followers. She has 400 million likes on her profile.