-
Fawad calls PM’s remarks about Osama ‘slip of tongue’ - 20 hours ago
-
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid Passes Away - 20 hours ago
-
Microsoft announces Windows 11 with updated UI and Android app Support - June 25, 2021
-
Gen Qamar seeks ‘meaningful international support’ to Resolve Regional Issues - June 25, 2021
-
Indian PM Narendra Modi seeks to spruce up image with Kashmir meet - June 25, 2021
-
Multan Sultans beat Peshawar Zalmi to win Maiden PSL Title - June 25, 2021
-
Kotwals are Roaming the Streets of Lahore once again - June 25, 2021
-
‘There’s no reason to keep Pakistan on FATF’s Grey List’ - June 24, 2021
-
Mathira and Sonya Hussyn Reconcile after a Misunderstanding went viral - June 24, 2021
-
Alarm as Modi conclave likely to Sanctify Aug 5 Action - June 24, 2021
Veteran actor Begum Khursheed Shahid Passes Away
Legendary TV and theatre actor Begum Khursheed Shahid passed away at the age of 95 years in Lahore on Sunday.
The actor was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a cardiac arrest a few weeks back. The sad news was confirmed by her son, Salman Shahid, who is an actor too.
Begum Khursheed began her career as a singer and actor at the age of nine in 1926. In 1984, she received the highest civil award, Pride of Performance, for her contribution to the entertainment industry.
Some of her most loved plays include PTV’s Fehmida Ki Kahani Ustani Rahat Ki Zabani, Uncle Urfi, and Parchaiyan.
A large number of the actor’s fans, including celebrities, are mourning her death and recalling their memories associated with her.