Adnan Siddiqui Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Pakistani actor and producer Adnan Siddiqui announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
“So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one,” the actor wrote on the application. “I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation.”
He has urged everyone, who came in contact with him, to get tested.