Andre Emilio Brings Another Exciting Offer For All Its Customers, Check It Out

Andre Emilio, Bespoke and custom men’s luxury wear. The brand’s core strength is Bespoke men’s clothing and will be offering its customers with the unique designs and cuts that are currently in vogue in fashion design capitals of the world.

Henceforth brand announces the presence of master tailors at their store who are professionally trained to take not only customer sizes but also guide them according to their requirements & fashion trends.

Great news for all the fashion enthusiasts & trend shoppers. It’s time for you all to have dapper look in your summer wear and reshuffle your wardrobes with the latest in fashion. Now the brand is offering exciting sales starting from today on all ready to wear items.

Pre Book your Orders with DISCOUNTED RATES | FLAT 30% OFF on Ready to Wear Collection and get your Orders on Healthy Days!

All you need to do is to book your order in existing lock down and avail 30% flat discount on all ready to wear items. You can get your order delivered at your place after the lock down. So book now and enjoy the discount!

Apart from Luxury suits and shirts, there are more to look perfect while having the stylish lapel pins, modern ties, unique pocket squares, elegant cufflinks and pure Leather Belts at Andre Emilio. Emphasis will be on customer satisfaction under one roof and with the right accessories choice whether it is during the process of order delivery of the suits & shirts or after the delivery and customer protocol ensures interaction after delivery to get feedback and resolve complaints if any.

Contact Information:

Website: www.andreemilio.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/AndreEmilioClothing

Call: 0300-0800744 and 0300-0800745 for appointment with master tailor.

Address: Fashion Central, Fortune Mall, 20-C, Block C-3, MM Alam Road Gulberg III, Lahore.