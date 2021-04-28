Sza Shows Off Her Natural Hair & Fans Want The Deets On Her Routine

Like any other physical transformation, the natural hair journey is a deeply personal, revealing, and rewarding one for most people — even your favorite celebrity who has probably tried every hairstyle under the sun. Take Megan Thee Stallion, for example, who recently shared an update on her curly hair journey. Cardi B also revealed that she plans on starting a hair-care line inspired by her DIY hair recipes. Sza is the latest performer to let us in on her natural hair routine.

The Good Days singer shared a now-viral clip of her strands sans extensions captioned: “One time for the 4c Gorls.” In it, Sza showed off her silked-pressed hair in a sleek ponytail by celebrity stylist Whitney Eaddy, who has been guiding the singer on her hair journey. “Her NATURAL hair is thriving,” Eaddy wrote on Instagram. “Getting to know you & your crown has been a pleasure.”

Eaddy, who met Sza in 2019, revealed that she and the singer went through a series of length checks and trims before getting to her current style. “She really wanted to focus the HEALTH & fullness of her natural hair,” Eaddy wrote. “I’m literally so proud of our progress.” According to the stylist, Sza also used Juices And Botanics products on her hair throughout her journey. Eaddy also revealed to Ming Lee Simmons that she used the Black-owned brand EapHeat to straighten Sza’s ponytail.

SZA is making me want to straighten my hair for the first time in 7 years … Mhm, maybe in the colder months. SZA’s hair looks so nice. — Agu Nwanyi (@ichizoba) April 27, 2021

sza and this natural hair, i love it — ble🤎 (@cx_asia) April 27, 2021

Devoted fans immediately pressed the songstress for more details on her hair care regimen and raved about her style. “SZA is making me want to straighten my hair for the first time in 7 years,” one Twitter user wrote. “Sza looks GREAT with any hairstyle & color,” said another, emphasizing the versatility of Black hair. While we’re fans of Sza however she styles her hair, we’re pumped to see her glowing and thriving on her natural hair journey.