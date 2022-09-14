Wedding season is upon us, and if you’re looking for the perfect wedding sherwani, prince suits along with a Royal store experience that is out of this world, then the only place/ brand that comes to mind is “Shameel Khan”. From custom-made turbans, khusas to stylish sherwanis, there is something for everyone. And if you’re not sure what you’re looking for, the staff are well trained and professional. As a groom, you will be shown all the designs that you can think of, a huge collection of cloth, different options of khusas and turbans, and what now. The brand is known for its attention to detail and for making sure all the customer demands and requirements are fulfilled.

At Shameel Khan, you will find the best selection of custom-made wedding sherwanis, prince suits, waistcoats with matching turbans & khussas. The turbans & khussas are also available in various colors to match the sherwani. The fabric can be hand-embroidered with intricate designs that will make you look your best on your special day. When you purchase your sherwani from Shameel Khan, you can be confident that you are getting the highest quality product available.

A quick but short glimpse of their portfolio will show you why we are so excited about this brand.

Elegance personified! This classic pearl white colored wedding sherwani is fabricated with silk and amazingly crafted with Zardosi, Bead, French knot & Zari embroidery. Artistic buttons add more glam to the outfit. It is complimented with a matching white color churidar and a pastel pink color silk stole which makes it simple yet elegant wear for your wedding occasion.

Pearl White Zardosi Embroidered Silk Wedding Sherwani

From Subtle Tailoring to the Elegant Eastern Traditions, Shameel Khan adds pure Class and Majestic Appearance to the Groom while keeping him Dominant and Attractive at his Special Occasion. This Black Sherwani contains kora dabki work and darker hues to set you apart from the rest of the crowd. Adding matching khussa and turban will only make that much special.

Black-Embroidered-Wedding-Sherwani

Make an impeccable presence while you adorn this navy blue color Prince Suit at your wedding events. This is perfect wear for engagement or sangeet functions. This consists of a navy blue embroidered pattern blazer featuring a stand collar embroidered with zardosi and zari work with pocket details and a matching color trouser.

Dark Black Prince Suit

Get an emperor look in this lead grey color jodhpuri suit fashioned from exclusive Italian fabric giving a soft and Matt appeal.

The asymmetric coat has its collar and shoulder enhanced with re-sham and sequins work is teamed with matching color trouser fabric that allows you to tailor in the desired style and size. The metal buttons add additional charm to the coat. Style the outfit with leather juttis to complete the look.

Grey Jodhpuri Suit

The crimson-colored silk turban by Shameel Khan is the right choice for the groom to make his day remarkable and unforgettable. Traditional Rajasthani turban in pure fabric enhance the overall look of the groom.

Crimson Colored Silk Turban

Shameel Khan is always introducing new designs and textures. Check out this classic white & golden turban. Traditional aitchisonian turban is the right choice to wear on your big day.

Classic White & Golden Turban

It’s always good to give a Royal look to your special moments. Try Shameel Khans Black and Golden Khussa having an intricate black motif of zari work. Matched inner padding for the ultimate comfort & unique look.

Shameel Khan’s customized handmade Customized Black Loafers a combination of eastern & western style makes your special day exceptional for you. Crafted with velvet fabric & intricate handmade emblem can be your choice to enhance your look to the optimum level.

Black Khussa

Shameel Khan’s customized handmade Customized Black Khussa truly represents the eastern aesthetics and makes your special day exceptional for you. Crafted with pure Jamawar fabric & intricate handmade emblem can be your choice to enhance your look to the optimum level.

