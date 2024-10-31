Arno by Anny launched its highly anticipated latest collection at their flagship store located at 27 K, Sir Syed Road, Block K, Gulberg 2, Lahore. Women from across Lahore gathered to explore the brand’s stunning new collection. Everything to make the women ready for the upcoming winter parties.

The launch event showcased an impressive array of clothing, which included a wide range of options such as women’s western formal suits, office wear, business suits, and matching separates. Offering something for every taste and occasion. From trendy office wear to elegant formal attire, Arno by Anny cateres to the diverse needs of fashion-forward women in the city.

The event attracted a significant number of women who were eager to discover the latest trends and styles. Attendees thoroughly enjoyed the experience, with many praising the variety and quality of the collection. The atmosphere was vibrant, and the excitement for the new designs was palpable.

A common comment overheard at the event was praise for the product’s overall quality, with particular emphasis on its outstanding stitching, which sets it apart from competitors.

The successful launch event has further cemented Arno by Anny’s position as a leading name in women’s fashion, as Lahore’s style-conscious women continue to embrace the brand’s chic and sophisticated offerings.

