Sanjay Dutt Diagnosed with stage three Lung Cancer
Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer, reported Hindustan Times. He had admitted to a Mumbai hospital earlier after complaining of breathing problems.
Sanjay Dutt took to Twitter to share a note.
“Hi friends, I’m taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well wishes not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and well wishes, I will be back soon,” he tweeted.
Last week, the actor had tweeted that he was doing well and had tested negative for covid. The 61-year old actor, last seen in period drama Panipat, is said to leave for the US for treatment, according to media reports.
