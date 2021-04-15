-
Ulema condemn TLP’s violent protests - 5 hours ago
-
Law will decide sugar barons’ fate, says PM - 7 hours ago
-
Tried to engage TLP but it had different agenda: minister - 8 hours ago
-
Atif Aslam to release kalaam for Ramazan - 9 hours ago
-
Daunte Wright shooting: Ex-officer Kim Potter charged over killing - 10 hours ago
-
Punjab, KP receive early morning rain - 11 hours ago
-
Shehbaz Sharif gets bail relief from court - 11 hours ago
-
Pakistan registers highest COVID death toll in a single day since June last year - 12 hours ago
-
Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar - 12 hours ago
-
Biden presses Pakistan as he announces Afghan exit - 12 hours ago
Atif Aslam to release kalaam for Ramazan
Singer Atif Aslam has announced that he will release a kalaam for the holy month of Ramazan.
Atif uploaded a number of stills from the shoot of Salam-e-Ajizana to Instagram on Wednesday and said that it will be released soon.
The post received over 500,000 likes in just a day.
Salam-e-Ajizana has been composed in collaboration with Ali Pervez and Nouman Javaid.
Sajjad Ali too re-released his hamd Sanwaar De this week from his 1995 album Cinderella. It was written and composed by the singer himself.