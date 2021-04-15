Help Mehwish Hayat decide what to have for iftar

Actor Mehwish Hayat, like most of us, can’t decide what to have for sehri and iftar.

“First of Ramazan,” she wrote in a Twitter post, adding, “sitting here pondering over some very important questions.”

Mehwish then asked followers whether she should take mint chutney with samosas or chilli sauce. She was teetering between cheese omelette and aloo paratha for sehri too.

“And the biggest question: lassi or Rooh Afza?” she remarked.

She ended her post by wishing everyone a happy Ramazan. Amna Ilyas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Ayeza Khan wished their followers Ramazan as well.

“May Allah protect us all and heal the ones who are fighting for their lives,” Umair said.