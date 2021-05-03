Marina Khan diagnosed with coronavirus

Pakistani actress Marina Khan is under home quarantine after she was diagnosed with coronavirus, she has confirmed on social media.

The Tanhaiyaan actress took to Instagram and shared the news with her fans.

In a series of video clips, Marina said “It is real‼ please take care of yourself and your loved ones.”

She also urged her fans to take Covid-19 very seriously, follow SOPs and pray for everyone.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars wished Marina speedy recovery shortly after she confirmed she has been diagnosed with Covid-19.