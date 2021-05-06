-
Supreme Court orders revival of PSM oxygen plant - 7 hours ago
-
Pakistan suggests medical corridor for people of occupied Kashmir - 8 hours ago
-
US backs giving poorer countries access to Covid-19 vaccine patents, reversing stance - 8 hours ago
-
PML-N secures victory in PP-84 Khushab by-election - 9 hours ago
-
Fakhr-e-Alam survives car crash - 9 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia assures Pakistan of support in peace efforts - 10 hours ago
-
IMF bailout package: Tarin rules out new taxes, hike in tariffs - 10 hours ago
-
PM Imran to embark on three-day visit to Saudi Arabia tomorrow - 11 hours ago
-
Trade deficit widens to $23.8b in 10 months - 11 hours ago
-
Thousands of Afghans flee fighting as US begins pullout - 1 day ago
Fakhr-e-Alam survives car crash
Actor Fakhr-e-Alam is grateful to be alive after surviving a car accident.
“I have just survived what could have been easily a fatal accident while on my [way] to to Hum News for filming,” he tweeted.
The 45-year-old narrated the incident in a thread on social media.
“This truck from Chiniot, without indication, made a U-turn from the far out lane forcing our vehicle to take evasive measure missing the truck, hitting the divider, and ending up on the other side,” said Fakhr.
Fakhr said it was nothing short of a miracle that he and the driver, after being hurled onto the other side of the road with oncoming traffic, walked away alive. These trucks have become “death machines” in the hands of unlicensed drivers, he added.
Fakhr has urged people to report reckless drivers and called for action against them.