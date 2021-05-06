Fakhr-e-Alam survives car crash

Actor Fakhr-e-Alam is grateful to be alive after surviving a car accident.

“I have just survived what could have been easily a fatal accident while on my [way] to to Hum News for filming,” he tweeted.

Without question Allah is the greatest protector of them all. I have just survived what could have been easily a fatal accident while on my to to @humnewspakistan for filming.These trucks become killing machines in the hands of unlicensed drivers. @ICT_Police is handling the case pic.twitter.com/BmGwQSgpkq — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 5, 2021

The 45-year-old narrated the incident in a thread on social media.

“This truck from Chiniot, without indication, made a U-turn from the far out lane forcing our vehicle to take evasive measure missing the truck, hitting the divider, and ending up on the other side,” said Fakhr.

1/5 It was a close call to what would have been most certainly a fatal accident. This milk truck from Chiniot without indication made a U turn from the far out lane forcing our vehicle to take evasive measure missing the truck, hitting the divider & ending up on the other side. pic.twitter.com/f7bLDzXdQ0 — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) May 5, 2021

Fakhr said it was nothing short of a miracle that he and the driver, after being hurled onto the other side of the road with oncoming traffic, walked away alive. These trucks have become “death machines” in the hands of unlicensed drivers, he added.

Fakhr has urged people to report reckless drivers and called for action against them.