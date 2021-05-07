Actor Sumbul Shahid passes away after battle with Covid

Shahid, whose sisters Bushra Ansari and Asma Abbas are also actors, was on a ventilator at a private hospital in Lahore and calls had been made by several members of the acting fraternity for prayers for her.

Ansari had posted about Shahid and their mother being sick and asked people to pray for them.

We last saw Shahid in the 2020 drama Nand alongside Minal Khan and Shahroz Sabzwari. Her other sister Neelam Ahmed Bashir is a writer.

She also starred in dramas such as Malika-e-Aliya, Ishqaaway and Takay Ki Ayegi Baraat but was best known for her work in Golden Girls.

Writer Saji Gul shared the news on his social media account.

Producer and TV host Bushra Iqbal prayed for Shahid.

Bushra Ansari sister Sumbul Shahid passed away in Lahore due to Covid. May Allah Pak grant her the highest place in jannah aameen. Please make duaa for her maghfirah. Thanks

اللهم اغفر لها وارحمها — Syeda Bushra Iqbal🇵🇰 (@SBushraIqbal) May 6, 2021

Actor Ayesha Omer took to Instagram to share her deep regret at the news. “Sumbul apa was a bundle of light and energy and lit up every space she was in,” she said of the fallen star. “She was like a mother to so many of us.” She took comfort in announcing Shahid is now reunited with her Shiraz, who passed away a few years ago.

Actor Ali Safina was also struck by the loss, he urged people to pray for her journey beyond, and for sabr for the people she left behind.

Singer Junaid Khan also said a prayer for the departed soul.

Actor Asad Siddiqui, husband of Shahid’s niece Zara Noor Abbas, called for prayers.

Celebrity couple Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari also took note of her passing, and said prayers in remembrance.

Actor Armeena Khan remembered her first project, where she worked with Shahid, saying, “you were such a happy soul.”

Condolences continue to pour in from fellow actors and fans alike.