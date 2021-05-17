-
Alizeh Shah surprises fans with new look for debut single
Actor Alizeh Shah’s debut single Badnamiyan alongside singer Sahir Ali Bagga is a perfect Eid treat for her fans.
The video was released on Saturday and has since crossed half a million views on YouTube. It stars Alizeh in a new Gen-Z avatar as she grooves and lends her vocals to drums, guitar and flutes. She rocks the stage in a black bodysuit and a brown beaded gown with wet, slicked back hair.
Badnamiyan has been composed by Sahir himself, written by Imran Raza and its music rendered by Mujtaba Ali Choni. Sahir has composed it in collaboration with the SAB Band.
Alizeh is starring in HUM TV’s Tanaa Banaa opposite Daniyal Zafar. She is known for her performances in the hit drama serials Ehd-e-Wafa, Mera Dil, Mera Dushman and Ishq Tamasha.