-
NCOC announces opening of educational institutions, outdoor events - 12 mins ago
-
Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls criticising Minal over engagement - 35 mins ago
-
Pakistan reports 131 deaths by coronavirus, 4,207 new cases in 24 hours - about 1 hour ago
-
UNGA session: FMs of Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine arrive in New York - 2 hours ago
-
Javeria Saud won’t let men dictate in Aurat Gardi - 2 hours ago
-
India sees 3,874 COVID deaths as data suggests runaway infections - 3 hours ago
-
Khawaja Asif’s judicial remand extended till June 3 - 3 hours ago
-
Sindh to keep COVID-19 restrictions amid surge in cases - 3 hours ago
-
Aiman Khan lashes out at trolls Criticising Minal over Engagement - 4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s key role in Afghanistan echoes in US Congress - 5 hours ago
Javeria Saud won’t let men dictate in Aurat Gardi
Actor Javeria Saud’s long awaited feminist web series is all set to hit the screen on June 4.
The trailer, released on Wednesday, opens with Javeria saying, “This struggle is no longer a struggle, it has turned into a war.”
Javeria plays an activist named Shabnam Bibi, who runs Mehfooz Aurat Welfare Foundation. She ruffles many feathers when her entry into politics makes headlines and poses a threat to her opponents, including Alyy Khan, in the upcoming elections. An ugly battle ensues as the two try to bring each other down before the public using both the force of patriarchy and the power of feminism.
The series highlights how men try to eliminate women from society who stand up for their rights and challenge oppression. It features the slogan “Nahin chalegi mard ki marzi, ab chalegi aurat gardi.”
Aurat Gardi is produced by Farhan Gauhar and directed by Aayan Hussain. It will be released on UrduFlix by Emax Media, which is Pakistan’s first Urdu OTT platform. UrduFlix has launched TikToker Hareem Shah in Raaz and cricketer Fawad Alam in Khudkash Muhabbat.