The Lux Style Awards 2021 has unveiled nominations in the television, music, and fashion categories for its 20th edition.
There will be no film awards this year. The key nominations include:
Television
Best Female Actor – Critics
Hira Mani for Kashf
Mawra Hocane for Sabaat
Sajal Ali for Alif
Urwa Hocane for Mushk
Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice
Ayeza Khan for Meherposh
Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi
Mawra Hocane for Sabaat
Saboor Ali for Fitrat
Sajal Ali for Alif
Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat
Best Male Actor – Critics
Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa
Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera
Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar
Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif
Best Male Actor – Viewer’s Choice
Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa
Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera
Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay
Danish Taimoor for Deewangi
Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar
Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif
Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay
Best TV Serial
Alif by Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed
Deewangi by 7th Sky Entertainment
Ehd-e-Wafa by Momina Duraid and ISPR
Pyar Ke Sadqay by Momina Duraid and Moomal Shunaid
Raaz-e-Ulfat by 7th Sky Entertainment
Sabaat by Momina Duraid
Yeh Dil Mera by Momina Duraid
Music
Best Singer of the Year
Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na
Baluch Twins for Tazhn Teehaar
Khurram Iqbal for Dil Behelta Hai Kahan
Meesha Shafi for Sakal Ban
Mohammad Aizaz for Todi
Zeeshan Ali for Surkhwaab’s Sanval
Best Song of the Year
Ayi Re by Haniya Aslam
Haiderum by Gul Mohammad and Khurram Iqbal
Lighten Up by Sajid and Zeeshan
Mein Ye Janoun Na by Abbas Ali Khan
Tazhn Teehaar by Baluch Twins
Teri Tasveer by Bayaan
Best Original Soundtrack
Alif Bas (sung by Momina Mustehsan and Shuja Haider, composed by Shuja Haider in Alif)
Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya (sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa)
O Zaalim (sung by Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig, composed by Sahir Ali Bagga in Fitrat)
Pyar Ke Sadqay (sung by Ahmed Jahanzaib, Alia Khan, and Mahnoor Khan, composed by Ahmed Jahanzaib in Pyar Ke Sadqay)
Tip Tip (sung by Naveed Nashad and Sajal Aly, composed by Naveed Nashad in Yeh Dil Mera)
Yehi Tou Raaz-e-Ulfat Hai (sung by Aima Baig and Shani Arshad, composed by Shani Arshad in Raaz-e-Ulfat)
Zindagi Paheli Hai (sung by Ali Sethi, composed by Naveed Nashad in Sabaat)
Fashion
Model of the year (Female)
Fahmeen Ansari
Maha Tahirani
Mushk Kaleem
Nimra Jacob
Rubab Ali
Model of the year (Male)
Aimal Khan
Hasnain Lehri
Munsif Ali Khan
Sachal Afzal
Shahzad Noor
