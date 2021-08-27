The Lux Style Awards 2021 has unveiled nominations in the television, music, and fashion categories for its 20th edition.

There will be no film awards this year. The key nominations include:

Television

Best Female Actor – Critics

Hira Mani for Kashf

Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

Sajal Ali for Alif

Urwa Hocane for Mushk

Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Best Female Actor – Viewer’s Choice

Ayeza Khan for Meherposh

Hiba Bukhari for Deewangi

Mawra Hocane for Sabaat

Saboor Ali for Fitrat

Sajal Ali for Alif

Yumna Zaidi for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Yumna Zaidi for Raaz-e-Ulfat

Best Male Actor – Critics

Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

Best Male Actor – Viewer’s Choice

Ahad Raza Mir for Ehd-e-Wafa

Ahad Raza Mir for Yeh Dil Mera

Bilal Abbas for Pyar Ke Sadqay

Danish Taimoor for Deewangi

Faysal Quraishi for Muqaddar

Hamza Ali Abbasi for Alif

Imran Ashraf for Kahin Deep Jalay

Best TV Serial

Alif by Sana Shahnawaz, Samina Humayun Saeed and Amjad Rasheed

Deewangi by 7th Sky Entertainment

Ehd-e-Wafa by Momina Duraid and ISPR

Pyar Ke Sadqay by Momina Duraid and Moomal Shunaid

Raaz-e-Ulfat by 7th Sky Entertainment

Sabaat by Momina Duraid

Yeh Dil Mera by Momina Duraid

Music

Best Singer of the Year

Abbas Ali Khan for Mein Yeh Janoun Na

Baluch Twins for Tazhn Teehaar

Khurram Iqbal for Dil Behelta Hai Kahan

Meesha Shafi for Sakal Ban

Mohammad Aizaz for Todi

Zeeshan Ali for Surkhwaab’s Sanval

Best Song of the Year

Ayi Re by Haniya Aslam

Haiderum by Gul Mohammad and Khurram Iqbal

Lighten Up by Sajid and Zeeshan

Mein Ye Janoun Na by Abbas Ali Khan

Tazhn Teehaar by Baluch Twins

Teri Tasveer by Bayaan

Best Original Soundtrack

Alif Bas (sung by Momina Mustehsan and Shuja Haider, composed by Shuja Haider in Alif)

Ehd-e-Wafa k Naam Kiya (sung and composed by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in Ehd-e-Wafa)

O Zaalim (sung by Sahir Ali Bagga and Aima Baig, composed by Sahir Ali Bagga in Fitrat)

Pyar Ke Sadqay (sung by Ahmed Jahanzaib, Alia Khan, and Mahnoor Khan, composed by Ahmed Jahanzaib in Pyar Ke Sadqay)

Tip Tip (sung by Naveed Nashad and Sajal Aly, composed by Naveed Nashad in Yeh Dil Mera)

Yehi Tou Raaz-e-Ulfat Hai (sung by Aima Baig and Shani Arshad, composed by Shani Arshad in Raaz-e-Ulfat)

Zindagi Paheli Hai (sung by Ali Sethi, composed by Naveed Nashad in Sabaat)

Fashion

Model of the year (Female)

Fahmeen Ansari

Maha Tahirani

Mushk Kaleem

Nimra Jacob

Rubab Ali

Model of the year (Male)

Aimal Khan

Hasnain Lehri

Munsif Ali Khan

Sachal Afzal

Shahzad Noor