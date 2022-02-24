She is one of Pakistan’s most popular and highest-paid celebrities, her roles have been credited as a significant departure from the traditional portrayal of women in TV and Film.

Saba Qamar an undaunted and fearless girl, has once again landed in hot water following her latest pictures in yellow outfit went viral on social media. People are calling her bad names and we are literally feeling sad for her. It’s quite rude and pathetic.

