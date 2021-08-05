Alarm bells are ringing as Pakistan’s COVID-19 positivity rate jumped to 9.06% Thursday morning for the first time in nearly three months.

The country last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12% on May 10.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,661 new coronavirus infections were reported in the country over the last 24 hours after 62,462 tests were taken.

The data showed a rapid increase in the number of daily cases and deaths and active cases as Pakistan continues its fight against a deadly fourth wave of the virus.