-
Chinese, Pakistani FMs agree on need to deepen cooperation - 35 mins ago
-
Mufti Muneeb Announces Drive Against FATF-related Law - 38 mins ago
-
PM Imran Khan Stresses need for Lasting Peace in Afghanistan - 23 hours ago
-
Mufti Muneeb Removed from Moon-sighting Panel - 1 day ago
-
After Husband, Lady Doctor also Dies of Coronavirus - 1 day ago
-
Pakistan’s Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 10,000 Mark - 2 days ago
-
UK coronavirus variant detected in three Karachi passengers - December 29, 2020
-
Israeli Minister says Pakistan not among States it may have Ties with - December 24, 2020
-
India’s Aggression to get Befitting Response: Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa - December 23, 2020
-
‘The Time for Performance has Arrived,’ PM Imran Khan Tells Ministers - December 22, 2020
UK coronavirus variant detected in three Karachi passengers
A coronavirus strain 95% similar to UK’s new strain has been detected in returning passengers in Karachi, announced the Sindh health department on Tuesday.
The health department of Sindh had tested 12 passengers returning from the UK for COVID-19. Six of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Three people among the six positive “showed the new variant of the Covid virus in the first phase” after genotyping.
Genotyping is a laboratory process that detects genetic changes in the pathogen–the virus in this case.
There was a 95% match with the new virus variant from the UK. The results were released on Tuesday morning. The health department has said these samples will go through another phase of genotyping.
The patients have been isolated and their contact tracing is ongoing.
New variants of the virus have so far been detected in UK, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, India, Lebanon, Netherlands, Nigeria, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.