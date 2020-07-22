Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine Starts Final Tests in Brazil

A Chinese-made vaccine against the new coronavirus has entered the final stage of testing in Brazil, where volunteers received the first doses of what officials hope will be a game-changer in the pandemic, AFP reported.

Around 9,000 health workers across six Brazilian states will receive the vaccine, known as CoronaVac, in two doses over the next three months under the study.

The vaccine, developed by private Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac, is the third in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials, or large-scale testing on humans — the last step before regulatory approval.