Pakistan to Procure COVID-19 Vaccine in First Quarter of 2021
Pakistan is hoping to get the coronavirus vaccine in the first quarter of next year, a top health official said on Tuesday as the country’s COVID-19 cases crossed the 400,000-mark.
Advisor on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said as Pakistan struggled to turn the tide against the pandemic after the second wave hit the country, the cabinet approved USD 150 million to procure the vaccine.
“I think its first stage (to procure vaccine) will be possible in the first quarter of 202 ..
Read more at:
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/pakistan-to-procure-covid-19-vaccine-in-first-quarter-of-2021-health-advisor/articleshow/79517878.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst