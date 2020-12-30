Pakistan’s Coronavirus Death Toll Crosses 10,000 Mark

Total deaths from the coronavirus pandemic have crossed the 10,000 mark, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal.

Fifty five fatalities were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the national total to 10,047. Punjab has recorded the highest number of deaths with 3,982 fatalities followed by Sindh at 3,520 fatalities.

The region-wise breakdown of total fatalities is as follows:

Punjab: 3,982 deaths

Sindh: 3,520 deaths

KP: 1,627 deaths

Islamabad: 415 deaths

AJK: 220 deaths

Balochistan: 182 deaths

GB: 101 deaths