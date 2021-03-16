Pakistan Reports over 2,500 new COVID Cases

As the third wave of COVID-19 gains strength across the country, another 2,511 people in Pakistan tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Center, at least 573,014 people have recovered from COVID-19 across Pakistan.

Statistics showed that there were no coronavirus patients on the ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan. The number of active cases across the country stands at 23,355.

Among these, 8,511 cases were confirmed in Sindh, 13,727 in Punjab, 6,205 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 5,369 in Islamabad, 398 in Balochistan, 377 in Gilgit, and 716 in AJK.

During the past 24 hours, 58 people lost their lives to the disease, 24 of whom died on ventilators. 55 of the demises took place at the hospitals. Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab, followed by K-P.

There are currently 631 hospitals with the facilities to treat COVID-19, with 2,394 patients admitted across Pakistan.

Ventilators were occupied in four major areas, with the ratio remaining 46 per cent in Islamabad, 35 per cent in Lahore, 30 per cent in Multan, 27 per cent in Bahawalpur. There are as many as 258 vents in use by the Covid patients across the country at present.

The beds with the facility of the oxygen were also occupied in four major areas, with the ratio remaining 66 per cent in Gujrat, 46 per cent in Peshawar, 38 per cent in Islamabad, and 30 per cent in Lahore.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 609,964 cases were detected, including in 11,089 in AJK, 19,233 in Balochistan, 4,961 in GB, 48,495 in Islamabad, 76,379 in K-P, 188,225 in Punjab, and 261,582 in Sindh.

Among the 13,595 deaths, 4,461 occurred in Sindh, of whom three died at the hospitals, 5,812 in Punjab (40 at the hospitals) 2,169 in K-P (10 at the hospitals), 526 in Islamabad, 202 in Balochistan, 103 in GB, and 322 in AJK (two at the hospital).

So far, 9,565,066 tests have been conducted across the country. There are 631 hospitals with COVID-19 facilities, with 2,394 patients admitted there.