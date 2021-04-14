Pakistan reports 135 deaths from COVID-19, highest in over 9 months

Pakistan has reported 135 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 734,423. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 15,754 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 4,681 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 7,141 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,530 in Sindh, 2,732 in KP, 619 in Islamabad, 410 in Azad Kashmir, 219 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Furthermore 269,840 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 255,571 in Punjab, 101,045 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 67,491 in Islamabad, 20,499 in Balochistan, 14,837 in Azad Kashmir and 5,140 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 10,878,086 coronavirus tests and 48,092 in the last 24 hours. 641,912 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,216 patients are in critical condition.