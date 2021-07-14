Covid-19: Sindh has Reported 35 Delta Variant Cases Since June

Sindh has reported 35 cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since June.

The figure has been confirmed by Sindh Health Minister Azra Fazal Pechuho. Eighteen cases have been reported this month.

The variant was detected in five members of a family in Karachi’s Lyari, Parliamentary Secretary on Health Qasim Soomro has confirmed.

He said that the administration is trying to trace the people who have been in contact with the family. The Delta strain spreads faster than the local (Chinese) and Alpha (UK) strains. The Sindh government had released an advisory for the public on how to protect themselves.

Nine people who had been vaccinated against the coronavirus have been infected again. Of them, four people are in critical condition, he said.

According to NCOC, a total of 1,590 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The positivity has jumped to 3.63%. Ten deaths were reported in Punjab, six in Sindh, three in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and one each in Islamabad, and Azad Kashmir. The total toll has reached 22,618.

Pakistan has successfully achieved the target of 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses per day, Planning Minister Asad Umar said Tuesday. The country achieved the target on Monday, said Umar, who heads the National Command and Operation Centre on coronavirus.