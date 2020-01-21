Imran Khan featured on Time Magazine’s Cover Along with 5 other World Leaders

Time Magazine has issued its special edition on the World Economic Forum that kicks off today.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been featured on the cover of Time magazine among other global leaders. Time Magazine has issued its special edition on the World Economic Forum that kicks off in Davos, Switzerland today.

PM Imran Khan will also deliver a special address at the World Economic Forum. The other leaders featured on the cover include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Microsoft Founder Bill Gates, Europe’s Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Amazon’s boss Jeff Bezoz on the cover page. US President Donald Trump can also be seen in the cover picture.

Khan was also named by Time Magazine last year in its list of ‘100 most influential people’ for the year 2019, including Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince Mohamed Bin Zayed and New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Arden.