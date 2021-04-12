-
Hareem Shah reveals why Sheikh Rasheed never married - 12 hours ago
-
SBP confident of 3% growth in FY21 - 12 hours ago
-
FIA sends questionnaire to Jahangir Tareen - 12 hours ago
-
Lahore police arrest TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi - 12 hours ago
-
Over 1,100 Sikh pilgrims issued visas to attend Vaisakhi festival - 17 hours ago
-
FM arrives in Berlin on two-day official visit - 17 hours ago
-
PM urges Bill Gates to collaborate in fight against climate change - 18 hours ago
-
Putin offers ‘blank cheque’ to Pakistan - 18 hours ago
-
Broadsheet commission has ordered reopening of Swiss account cases: minister - 18 hours ago
-
Fawad to get additional portfolio of information minister, again - 18 hours ago
Over 1,100 Sikh pilgrims issued visas to attend Vaisakhi festival
The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to over 1,100 Sikh pilgrims in connection with the 10-day Vaisakhi festival starting from Monday (today).
Also known as Baisakhi, Vaisakhi is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus. It marks the Sikh new year and commemorates the formation of Khalsa panth of warriors under Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.
The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) which looks after places of worship of the minority communities, expects the arrival of around 1,000 Sikh pilgrims this year due to the ongoing third wave of Covid-19.
“Our High Commission in New Delhi has issued visas to over 1100 Sikh pilgrims for participating in the annual Vaisakhi festival. They will enter the country on foot via Wagah border on April 12 (today),” a spokesman for the ETPB told Dawn on Sunday.
“Usually, the Indian government doesn’t allow all (to whom Pakistan issues visas) to proceed ahead to attend various events, including Vaisakhi. That is why we don’t see that all 1,100 will attend the festival,” he explained.
The pilgrims will reach Wagah border at about 10am. After clearance by immigration, customs and security authorities, they will be received and welcomed by the ETPB, Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee office-bearers and other officials concerned.